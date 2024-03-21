6 Hudson Valley Breweries That Easily Have the Best Food
It's no secret that the Hudson Valley is chock-full of breweries. Whether you, for some reason, prefer the funky styles of fruity sours and bitter IPAs or you're more of a traditional lager drinker, you won't have a problem finding at least one brewery you enjoy. You'd probably have more of a problem picking just one favorite.
Award Winning Beer from the Hudson Valley
If we're strictly talking about the beer, there are a few notable breweries. According to a 2022 Stacker study, the Hudson Valley brews some of the best beer in the entire state.
Local breweries ranking in the top 15 included Suarez Brewery in Hudson (ranked 15th), Captain Lawrence in Elmsford (11th), Equilibrium Brewery in Middletown (6th), and Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon (4th).
Hudson Valley Breweries For a Fun Afternoon
I can't help but throw a couple of brewery suggestions in if you're purely looking for a fun spot to grab a drink.
I personally have a soft spot for King's Court Brewing in Poughkeepsie. Their King's Kolsch is a family favorite so apologies in advance for clearing out their to-go fridge of Kolsch in the summer months. They host weekly trivia and take part in lots of local food-pairing events.
Locust Grove Brewing in Milton has a fabulous view that pairs well with everything they have on tap and Newburgh Brewing Company is your go-to for fun events like Emo Nights, trivia, WRRV Sessions.
But let's get down to business.
Breweries with the Best Food in the Hudson Valley
If you're looking for a spot to enjoy some quality Hudson Valley-brewed beer while taking in a delicious meal, here's a rundown of the top 6:
Breweries with the Best Eats
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
