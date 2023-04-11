Cheesy Goodness: 5 Great Hudson Valley Grilled Cheese Spots

We've got 5 places to get a great grilled cheese sandwich in the Hudson Valley.

Who doesn't love a grilled cheese sandwich? Add a bowl of tomato soup on the side, and it's just pure delight. National Grilled Cheese Day Sandwich Day is celebrated each year in April, and it recognizes one of the top comfort foods in the United States. Although many people make their own grilled cheese sandwiches at home, some may not be aware that great grilled cheese sandwiches can be found at some of your favorite area restaurants.

After asking the Hudson Valley about some of their favorite places to grab a grilled cheese, we've decided to compile a list of 5 Hudson Valley spots to get a great grilled cheese sandwich.

5 Great Hudson Valley Grilled Cheese Spots

Put Some Meat on Your Bones

Put Some Meat on Your Bones is a grilled cheese food truck located at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights, NY. Lyle Puente opened the business in 2014 and it's gotten rave reviews from customers who travel from all over to try his sandwiches.

Erin Oneill's Pub & Grill

Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill in Poughkeepsie NY has a popular grilled cheese sandwich with a trio of cheddar, pepper-jack, and American cheeses on thick Texas toast, with tomato soup dip. You can also add bacon! The sandwich is so popular, TikTok star Kate Norkeliunas visited the spot and raved about the sandwich.


Plated Modern American Bistro

Plated in Hopewell Junction, NY has a great grilled cheese sandwich. "The Happy Waitress" has tomato, bacon, cheese, arugula and red onion.

Village Pancake Factory

Village Pancake Factory with two locations on rt 44 in Pleasant Valley, NY and in the Poughkeepsie Galleria is said to have an excellent grilled cheese sandwich according to a customer that visited the Pleasant Valley location. The Ultimate Adult Grilled Cheese is topped with grilled mozzarella, roasted peppers, bacon, grilled apple and Avocado on rye.

Bread Alone

Bread Alone in Rhinebeck is said to make a great grilled cheese sandwich, in fact some say the best! Cheddar, caramelized onion, and whole grain mustard on organic miche bread. And pair that with the Tomato Parmesan soup!

