Hudson Valley’s 10 Best Dad Jokes Have Been Revealed

If you're a dad you already know that most of the world makes fun of us because of the jokes that we tell. Some call our jokes, cheesy, others will say that most of our jokes are corny! As a dad, I think that the jokes we tell are side-splitting, gut-busting hilarious!!!

To celebrate the fact that every Hudson valley dad could and should be a standup comedian I thought we should ask dads of the Hudson Valley to tell us their best and funniest dad joke in celebration of Fathers Day. After looking through 100s of text messages from dads(and moms...LOL) in Poughkeepsie, Walden, Fishkill, Kingston, Saugerties, and more, here are the 10 best!

10 Best Dad Jokes

Each of the jokes below was either called into the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show on the Wolf or texted to us through the Wolf country app.

1. Curt from Montague told us - "What types of bees produce milk?.... Boobies!"

2. Zef in Kingston texted - "What did the broken pencil say to the paper……nothing there was no point!"

3. Jen in Millbrook texted - "What do you get when you mix a sheepdog with a rose? "Collie flower" ha ha ha"

4. Evelyn in Pleasant Valley texted - "What did the red light say to the green light? Don’t look I’m changing "

5. Sharon in New Paltz texted - "When does a joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent"

6. Bri in New Paltz texted - "How did the lumberjack know how many trees he cut that day? A: he kept a log"

7. Chris in Newburgh texted - "Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole in one."

8. Laura in Walden texted - "Good morning! Why don't melons get married?? ......Because they 'cantaloupe'"

9. Tim called in - "Why didn't the monster eat the ghost? Because it tastes like SHEEEET!"

10. Billy in Fishkill texted - "If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?... Pilgrims."

Honorable mention goes to Tiff in Wappingers Falls who texted us. "Why did the scarecrow get a promotion?.... He was out standing in his field" If you have a "dad" joke that you think should be on the list of the Hudson Valleys Best Dad Joke list, text it to us through the Wolf country app.

Happy Father's Day!!!

