We're talkin' food again today! But not just any kind of food. We asked the Hudson Valley to tell us where the best spots are for a delicious Italian meal.

New York surely has its fair share of Italian eateries. Between Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, some even complain of having too many Italian restaurants.

While this list is going to mostly be sit-down dining options, we'd be remiss not to mention one of the Hudson Valley's most viral Italian eateries, Rossi's.

New Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Over the past couple of years, the food scene around the Hudson Valley has seen some pretty big changes. While we've sadly seen some long-time favorites shut their doors, we've also been able to welcome in quite a few new small businesses.

From authentic British pie shops to West Coast Tex-Mex, there are certainly places to grab a bite for the non-Italian-cuisine-loving folk.

Best Italian Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

With over 300 local residents chiming in, we were able to compile 9 of the Hudson Valley's most recommended Italian restaurants across Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster County.

Check out the list below and be sure to let us know if we missed your favorite spot!

