Best Car Seats For Expecting Parents
The state police in Dutchess County will be holding a child car seat safety check by appointment only in July.
The New York State Police Troop K will be conducting the child restraint safety checks by appointment only on July 8, at Troop K Headquarters, 2541 Route 44, Salt Point, NY, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The event is by appointment only, no walk-ins will be accepted due to COVID-19 regulations and safety concerns. To make an appointment, please call Troop K Traffic at (845) 677-7334.
If you need assistance purchasing a car seat these are the top four best-sellers by brand according to Amazon.
