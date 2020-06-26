Best Car Seats For Expecting Parents

The state police in Dutchess County will be holding a child car seat safety check by appointment only in July.

The New York State Police Troop K will be conducting the child restraint safety checks by appointment only on July 8, at Troop K Headquarters, 2541 Route 44, Salt Point, NY, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event is by appointment only, no walk-ins will be accepted due to COVID-19 regulations and safety concerns. To make an appointment, please call Troop K Traffic at (845) 677-7334.

If you need assistance purchasing a car seat these are the top four best-sellers by brand according to Amazon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: