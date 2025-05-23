Celebrating National Wine Day: 6 Great Hudson Valley Wineries

Check out 6 of the most popular Hudson Valley wineries.

According to National Day Calendar, wine lovers everywhere pour a glass of their favorite wine and celebrate each year on May 25. One may observe National Wine Day by enjoying your favorite wine with a meal and using #NationalWineDayDay to share on social media.

With health issues in recent years, I personally pretty much only drink wine these days (and I love me some red wine!). We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite Hudson Valley wineries are, and have compiled a top 6 list.

Top 6 Hudson Valley Wineries

Warwick Valley Winery

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery in Warwick, NY has a lot of history being the first New York Craft Distillery and the oldest cidery in the state and they are the founders of Black Dirt Distillery. The Black Dirt Red is a popular favorite wine.

Robibero Winery

Robibero Winery in New Paltz, NY is a family friendly, pet friendly winery that sits on 42 acres nestled in and around the Shawangunk Ridge. One patron said, "Robibero Winery New Paltz. Great wine, Atmosphere, and you meet great people!". We're told all the reds and cabernets are great.

Benmarl Winery and Vineyard

Benmarl Winery and Vineyard is the oldest vineyard in America, located in Marlboro, NY. The place amazing mountain views too! The Benmarl Baco Noir has always been a popular favorite.

Nostrano Vineyards

Nostrano Vineyards is an idyllic winery in Milton, New York. Their wines are made exclusively from Hudson Valley grapes. Their weddings are remembered for lifetimes. The 2022 Nostrano Estate Pinot Noir is their most popular favorite.

Brotherhood Winery

Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY Est. in 1839 is the oldest winery in America, so there's a good reason it topped this list. Get the full story on the history of Brotherhood Winery here.��The Riesling is their most awarded wine.

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery in Millbrook, NY has been called "the Hudson Valley's flagship winery" by The New York Times and "a great place to visit" by The Wall Street Journal. What else do you need to know? It's a glorious place to visit any time of year for a tour or wine tasting. Some of their popular wines include the Proprietors Special Reserve Cabernet Franc and the Millbrook Dry Riesling.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this list. Go out and enjoy National Wine Day, wherever you end up this weekend. Check out some health benefits to drinking wine below.

