Beloved Saugerties Chocolatier Marks 50 Years with Free Chocolate

I think the first time I ever tasted Krause’s Chocolates in Saugerties was in the mid to late 1980s. I had never experienced anything like the handmade chocolates at Krause’s, and I couldn’t get enough of it. I was pretty disappointed when I left my job in Kingston for a job in Poughkeepsie. I was no longer 15 minutes away from the world’s best chocolate.

Lucky for me, I worked with a guy whose wife was from Saugerties, and even after they moved out of state, whenever they came back for a visit, they gifted me with a box of Krause’s Chocolates. Amazing peanut butter cups. Unbelievable toasted coconut chocolate candies. Nuts and caramels and everything covered in that delicious Krause’s Chocolate. I’m drooling just thinking about it. I haven’t seen those friends in a while, but Krause’s has opened a store in Rhinebeck and that’s not too far from me. I was there not too long ago, in fact.

So now that I’ve told you about this incredible chocolate, I’ll get to the point of this article. It’s to say congratulations to Krause’s Chocolates in Saugerties, celebrating 50 years in business this year. Congratulations and thank you for introducing me to fine handmade chocolate. And to celebrate 50 years, Krause’s is giving away a free chocolate “50 medallion” with purchases of $50 or more. I may have missed out on the first 20 years of Krause's, but I’ve sure enjoyed the last 30.

Krause’s Chocolates are at 41 S Partition Street in Saugerties, 6423 Montgomery Street in Rhinebeck, and 2 Church Street in New Paltz. To check out more about Krause's, and to see some of that delectable chocolate, visit the Krause’s Chocolates website.

