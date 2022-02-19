A new movie that was filmed in Poughkeepsie and Millbrook, New York hits theaters and streaming platforms.

Over the past few years, the Hudson Valley has gotten the reputation of being the new Hollywood. There seems to have been a surge in film and television production recently for both small and large projects.

The family musical fantasy movie, 'A Fairy Tale After All' was filmed a couple of years ago locally and it was recently acquired by Vertical Entertainment according to Deadline. Shortly after that, they announced that it would soon be released in North America.

The finished project looks amazing. A Fairy Tale After All is a nice step back from the CGI-heavy fantasy films that we see today. The film does a great job combining digital effects and puppetry. It's a fun movie for both new generations and also those of us who grew up watching Jim Henson movies and shows like Labyrinth, The Dark Crystal, and The Story Teller.

The film was directed and written by Erik Peter Carlson and it's about a skeptical young girl who is transported into Celestia, a world of fairy tales, puppets, and of course an evil witch. The majority of the film was made at the visually stunning Wing's Castle in Millbrook and the park at The Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Be sure to stream the movie. I'm willing to bet you never would have guessed it was filmed locally if I didn't tell you.

Check out the trailer below and scroll down for some behind-the-scenes pictures of the film's production.



Behind the Scenes Look At Film Made in Poughkeepsie

