Rare ‘Beaver Fever’ Discovered in NY; What are the Symptoms?

A rare illness known as “Beaver Fever” has turned up in New York for the first time in more than twenty years.

State wildlife officials are concerned after positive tests have been reported for the bacteria Francisella tularensis. Known colloquially as rabbit fever or beaver fever, the infection leads to a serious and contagious condition.

What is 'Beaver Fever' and Why Should New York Be Concerned?

Despite the playful nickname, Beaver Fever isn’t something to joke about. The illness, officially called tularemia, is caused when the bacteria is spread between animals and people. It’s most often found in beavers, muskrats, rabbits, and hares.

State wildlife officials say three beavers have tested positive for tularemia this year; one in Cattaraugus County in August and two in Chautauqua County back in April. The last time the disease was detected in New York was in 2004.

Ticks usually carry the disease from animals to people, but the disease can also spread through contact with an infected animal’s blood or tissue. Hunters and trappers who handle wild animals are at higher risk of catching the illness.

Signs and Symptoms of Tularemia in New Yorkers

Tularemia usually causes a high fever, fatigue, and loss of appetite. People who become infected sometimes develop open sores that don’t heal easily, along with weight loss and weakness.

Health officials say anyone who’s been bitten by a tick or handled wild animals like beavers, muskrats, or rabbits should keep an eye out for these symptoms and contact a doctor if they appear.

What To Do If You Think You’ve Been Exposed to Tularemia?

The good news is that tularemia can be treated with antibiotics, but early detection is important. Anyone who suspects they may have been exposed should see a doctor right away and mention any recent animal contact or tick bites.

Hunters and trappers are urged to take even more precautions. That means wearing gloves when handling animals, disinfecting tools and hands afterward, and cooking all wild game thoroughly. Keeping a simple log of wildlife contact can also help doctors if illness develops later.

More information about tularemia is available through the New York State Wildlife Health Program’s disease page.

