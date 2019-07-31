Beatles and Rolling Stones Inspired Art Exhibit in Saugerties

Remember back in the day when you had to choose between The Beatles or The Rolling Stones? Maybe you don't remember, but that was actually a thing. And then we all grew up and realized we could like both bands. And there is a very cool art exhibit opening this weekend in Saugerties for fans of The Stones and The Beatles.

Emerge Gallery and Art Space at 228 Main Street in Saugerties will host a public opening reception for (All You Need Is) Satisfaction: Art Inspired By The Beatles and The Rolling Stones from 5 - 8 pm this Saturday, Aug. 3. The work in this exhibition will contain art inspired by a song of either the Beatles or the Rolling Stones, and will include art of various styles and mediums. One side of the gallery will exhibit work inspired by the Beatles and the other side will exhibit work inspired by the Rolling Stones.

For more information about the (All You Need Is) Satisfaction: Art Inspired By The Beatles and The Rolling Stones exhibit and a list of the artists, visit the event facebook page.

