Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?

There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?

No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cracker Barrel

Just about everyone has at least heard of Cracker Barrel, right? Now if you've never been to one before, they are a sit-down family-style restaurant with a Southern country theme with most locations also being home to a cool gift shop. Most locations offer breakfast all day and some of the best comfort foods the south is known for including fried chicken, biscuits, chicken pot pie, and mac-n-cheese to name a few.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fishkill, New York is One of Only 9 Cracker Barrel Restaurants in New York

Folks in Dutchess County are lucky enough to have a Cracker Barrel in their backyard with a location at 4 Merritt Blvd, in Fishkill but that location is the only one anywhere near the Hudson Valley. There are Cracker Barrel restaurants in Binghamton, Cicero, Clifton Park, East Greenbush, Horseheads, Rochester, Watertown, and Williamsville, according to the restaurant locator on the Cracker Barrel website but just the one near us.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cracker Barrel in Saugerties?

Only having one in our area could be why some Saugerties residents have started asking if the chain restaurants might want to open their 10th location in town. According to the Saugerties Town Facebook page, one man posted a comment saying, "I think Saugerties needs an affordable place to eat and I think Cracker Barrel would be perfect!"

Get our free mobile app

The comment has led to hundreds of folks commenting, some welcoming the addition saying, "Yes the Cracker Barrel sounds great!", "What a great choice of food. You have my vote!" Others not so much.

Eat Local in Saugerties

Most folks that shared a "hard pass" on a new Cracker Barrel in Saugerties all pretty much had similar reasons why. Most said that Saugerties is full of locally owned places to grab a meal and there is no need for a chain restaurant to come into town with one resident saying, "the Diner? The Pig? El Rancho? We have lots of affordable, local businesses. Why do we need a corporate job to come in? Don't get me wrong, I enjoy cracker barrel as the next guy, but..."

Saugerties is Growing

Over the last year, we've told you numerous times about some of the big plans that are on the table in Saugerties from homes to a possible concert venue, should a Cracker Barrel be next? Let us know what you think through the station app.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

The Most Expensive House for Sale in Saugerties, NY Check out this gorgeous luxury cabin in Saugerties, NY on nearly 60 acres!