The Village of Saugerties' social media is all a buzz today with the news from the Diamond Mills Hotel & Tavern. Apparently, Tom Struzzieri is planning on retaining his ownership of the property and has some new plans for the entire facility including the Tavern.

The information that was posted on social media today was met with mixed sentiments. It seems that there are some in the community that feel the property could be more inclusive to the community, Others praised Tom for his work with Diamond Mills, HITS Saugerties, and his generosity including a scholarship program.

One comment went as far as to remind people that before Tom redeveloped the site on the Falls of the Esopus it was merely the empty lot where a factory once stood. A fan of Mr. Struzzieri or not the fact is the property has offered an opportunity for the community and visitors alike to enjoy a boutique hotel, tavern, and banquet facility.

BLACKBARN Opens New Restaurant in Hudson Valley, NY

And now it has been announced that the Tavern at Diamond Mills will be closed starting today (February 21, 2023), for renovations. When it re-opens which is expected to be April 1, 2023, it will be a sister restaurant to the very popular New York City Farm-to-table seasonal food establishment called BLACKBARN started by Chef John Doherty. The news was shared on both the Diamond Mills Hotel & Tavern Facebook page and the Saugerties Village Facebook page.

There is a complete schedule for when all of the other services will be opening in 2023 including the new spa but first Hudson Valley Foodies will get to try out BLACKBARN Hudson Valley with Executive Chef Marcos Castro according to a post sharing the news on social media.

..... the Tavern at Diamond Mills will be completely transformed into a new signature John Doherty, BLACKBARN restaurant, sister to the one in New York City, with Executive Chef Marcos Castro at the helm. BLACKBARN Hudson Valley will feature an all-new menu boasting favorites from the original with a distinct Hudson Valley flair and locally sourced farm-to-table ingredients. (via David Radovanovic Saugerties Village Facebook)

Diamond Mills Tavern in Saugerties, NY Now BLACKBARN Hudson Valley

Even though the BLACKBARN Hudson Valley will have its own fare I wanted to take a moment and share some of what the BLACKBARN in New York City Serves.

BLACKBARN Signature Cocktails

BLACKBARN - Apple Cider DOnuts with Cinnamon Sugar and Caramel Sauce

BLACKBARN Tomahawk Steak with parmasen Potatoes

