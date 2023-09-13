Construction Work Set to Close Off Saugerties Road Next Week

It was recently announced that new construction work will be beginning next week in the town of Saugerties. The construction work is set to close off a portion of a popularly traveled road in the town which it could complicate travel for commuters.

Get our free mobile app

When and Where Will Saugerties Construction Take Place

The announcement of the new construction recently came via the Ulster County Public Works Department. The Works Department determined that the "superstructure" of County Bridge #66 or Cemetery Bridge needs to be replaced. Cemetery Bridge is located on Blue Mountain Road in Saugerties.

Horizontal shot of a road closed sign. Brad Ferguson loading...

Construction and repair work for the bridge is scheduled to begin next week starting on September 18. In the press release from the Ulster County Public Works Department, it states that...

In order to accomplish this work, it will be necessary to close a portion of Blue Mountain Road in the Town of Saugerties to all through traffic...

Asphalt paving. Paver machine and road roller. New road construction. primipil loading...

Specifically, the closed off section off the road will be about 400 feet in length North of the intersection with Charles Hommel Road.

Traffic Detours' During Construction in Saugerties

While construction can potentially be a pain for commuters to navigate, detour routes have already been determined for those who would normally travel through where the construction will be taking place.

detour sign Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Check This Out: Patterson Fire Department La Grange Horse Rescue

According to the press release, the detour route starts with commuters taking State Route 32 South for approximately 1.8 miles until you get to Harry Wells Road. From there, commuters will take Harry Wells Road for about 2 miles SouthWest to West Saugerties. From West Saugerties, Blue Mountain Road is less than a half a mile away.

The Only Way To Catch All of These 5 Sites Along The Hudson River How Can You Experience The View Of All of These 5 Sites Along The Hudson River?

Spending time outdoors in the Hudson Valley is one of my favorite things, I also enjoy exploring different attractions and new experiences.

I took part in the Hudson River Cruise s Sunset Cruise out of Ulster County, NY. Being on the Hudson River, seeing historical sites and soaking in the fresh, summer air was uplifting.

This is the only way that history buffs, nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts can experience these 5 sites along the Hudson River.

Take a look at what can be experienced along this cruise.

100 Year Old Saugerties Cabin on the Esopus Creek Barely listed for a month it appears that this creekside gem in Saugerties, New York may be already snatched up. At only 638 square feet you would expect it to go so fast but it looks like 126 Glenerie Road has a sale pending. No wonder why, it is adorable and a perfect Hudson Valley waterfront getaway.