Construction Work Set to Close Off Saugerties Road Next Week
It was recently announced that new construction work will be beginning next week in the town of Saugerties. The construction work is set to close off a portion of a popularly traveled road in the town which it could complicate travel for commuters.
When and Where Will Saugerties Construction Take Place
The announcement of the new construction recently came via the Ulster County Public Works Department. The Works Department determined that the "superstructure" of County Bridge #66 or Cemetery Bridge needs to be replaced. Cemetery Bridge is located on Blue Mountain Road in Saugerties.
Construction and repair work for the bridge is scheduled to begin next week starting on September 18. In the press release from the Ulster County Public Works Department, it states that...
In order to accomplish this work, it will be necessary to close a portion of Blue Mountain Road in the Town of Saugerties to all through traffic...
Specifically, the closed off section off the road will be about 400 feet in length North of the intersection with Charles Hommel Road.
Traffic Detours' During Construction in Saugerties
While construction can potentially be a pain for commuters to navigate, detour routes have already been determined for those who would normally travel through where the construction will be taking place.
According to the press release, the detour route starts with commuters taking State Route 32 South for approximately 1.8 miles until you get to Harry Wells Road. From there, commuters will take Harry Wells Road for about 2 miles SouthWest to West Saugerties. From West Saugerties, Blue Mountain Road is less than a half a mile away.