Saugerties Gearing Up For Big Holiday Market Event

A super cool Christmas themed market is set to to take place in Saugerties, NY.

It's the holiday season, and there are many fun, family activities to do this time of year. As a young kid, a favorite tradition of mine was visiting the now defunct Herman's Nursery on rt 44 in Poughkeepsie.

The family and friends would pack up the car and head to Herman's Nursery in Poughkeepsie to visit the Winter Wonderland every year complete with Santa and his reindeer (they actually had a reindeer and other animals in a small petting zoo enclosure).

We would walk through the store first looking at all the many aisles of lit-up artificial Christmas Trees and ornaments that they had available for purchase (we would always pick up a new ornament for the tree each year). And we would check out the Christmas village setup that the store had on display, and then it was off to the Christmas tunnel.

Christmas shopping was always fun when visting the local malls, along with smaller mom and pop shops in the area. It was always a great feeling buying gifts for loved ones. Its great seeing christmas market events too in the area featuring local artisans selling holiday goods.

Saugerties Holiday Market

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 23 from 12pm to 6pm at Frank Greco Senior Center at 207 Market St in Saugerties, NY. A second event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the same location from 10am to 2pm. Stop by for your all your pre-holiday needs with over 30 handcrafted vendor booths.

Cardinal Creations will be doing card readings, Photo Booth sessions for your holiday pictures, raffles, and more.

Silent Auction to Benefit Beloved Local Farmer

Silent auction to benefit local beloved farmer and owner of The Farmers Touch. Bethann Bruno who is fighting a rare cancer and needs help with her medical bills in order to get her surgery. Nearly $4,000 a month in medical bills she is facing. She will be at this event as well.

