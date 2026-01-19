Bearsville Theater in Woodstock on the Market for $7.9 Million

Property includes the legendary theater along with Utopia Studios and other businesses.

Bearsville Theater has quite a history dating back to the Bearsville Studio founded by Albert Grossman, an entrepreneur and manager in the American folk music and rock and roll scene. He was famous as the manager of many of the most popular and successful performers of folk and folk-rock music, including Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Peter, Paul and Mary and the Band among others.

We reported back in April 2024 the announcement of legendary concert promotor Peter Shapiro taking over management duties at the famed venue. Shapiro first gained renown through two films that screened at the Sundance Film Festival: Tie-Died: Rock 'n Roll's Most Dedicated Fans (1995) and American Road (1997). He has gone on to produce numerous other projects including U2 3D and All Access: Front Row. Backstage. Live! Theater. He also booked the Grateful Dead's 50th anniversary "Fare The Well" tour. Shapiro and Lizzie Vann, owner of Bearsville Center, which includes the theater, announced their partnership. “The Bearsville should be a mini-Cap,” Shapiro said in an interview.

According to The Overlook News, which covers news in the Catskills area, Bearsville Center is up for sale. Bearsville Center includes the Bearsville Theater, Utopia Studios Bearsville and several other businesses. The listing agent reportedly Thomas Collins, managing director of SVN/Deegan-Collins Commercial Realty in Kingston is handling the sale. The property was listed in recent days and an offer has not yet been received for the asking price of $7,995,000.

