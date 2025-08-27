Is New York Paying $25 Million Just to Bring Back Popular Oktoberfest?

Could a $25 million rehab project bring back a 35-year tradition that was unceremoniously canceled this year?

Earlier this month, Bear Mountain announced that its annual Oktoberfest celebration was not returning this year. Up until this year, the largest Oktoberfest event in New York State had been running continuously for over three decades. Live music, German food, beer and activities for the family would take place each weekend during the fall season, drawing crowds from all over the Hudson Valley and New York metropolitan area.

According to representatives at Bear Mountain, they received notice from event organizers that they were pulling out of the event for this year and would not be returning in the future.

Could Governor's Announcement Bring Oktoberfest Back to Bear Mountain?

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced the approval of a $25 million project to rehabilitate Bear Mountain State Park in Rockland and Orange counties. The park, which is over 100 years old, would see improvements to infrastructure, restroom facilities, picnic areas and playgrounds.

Work is expected to begin later this month, including the creation of a new high-capacity public restroom and gathering plaza. Could this be just what the area needs to reignite its annual Oktoberfest?

A few years ago, the event was moved from the Bear Mountain Inn to the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area.

Other improvements included in the $25 million rehab include a destination playground built into the slope of Bear Mountain with rock scrambles and a 70-foot slide, paved picnic areas, 20 more bathroom fixtures and various trees, shrubs and other landscaping elements.

