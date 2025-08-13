Popular Hudson Valley Oktoberfest Not Returning After 34 Years

Much to the disappointment of many, a popular area Oktoberfest event will not be returning this year.

Bear Mountain Oktoberfest is New York State’s largest free Oktoberfest celebration, held on select weekends in September and October at the scenic Anthony Wayne Recreation Area in Bear Mountain State Park in Tomkins Cove, NY.

The event has been a Hudson Valley mainstay for 34 years featuring German food and drink, music, and entertainment. The family-friendly event was a broad appeal event as kids can enjoy bounce houses, pony rides, bean bag tosses, and more, while adults savor festive food, beverages, and music.

Although the event was always free, VIP Upgrades would be made available for a fee (around $150 closer to the event), VIP passes would offer perks like unlimited food and drinks, a souvenir beer stein and T‑shirt, access to comfortable VIP areas, and convenient parking. It’s often highlighted among top U.S. Oktoberfests as one you can pair with Hudson Valley leaf-peeping and even Hudson River cruises.

A recent posting by Real Estate Salesperson and Chef CJ Cornwell on Facebook expressed disappointment as the Bear Mountain Oktoberfest was reportedly canceled this year. The event would have been taking place in September.

I can't believe The Bear Mountain Inn is canceling the Oktoberfest for the first time in 34 years. Execs don't have their finger on the pulse!!

We reached out to the Bear Mountain Inn to confirm if in fact that the Bear Mountain Oktoberfest was canceled and we spoke to a woman named Jamie who said that they had received notice back in January that the event organizers were pulling out of the event for this year and that it would not be returning.

