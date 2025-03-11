Stars From The Sopranos Set to Appear in Hudson Valley

Special 25th anniversary show to feature Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirripa and Vincent Pastore.

The American crime drama television series created by David Chase. The Sopranos series follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a New Jersey Mafia boss who suffers from panic attacks. He reluctantly begins seeing a psychiatrist, Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), who encourages him to open up about his difficulties balancing his family life with his criminal life.

Other important characters include Tony's family, Mafia colleagues, and rivals, most notably his wife Carmella (Edie Falco) and his protégé and distant cousin Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) along with Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero is portrayed by Vincent Pastore. Big Pussy was a longtime close friend and mob enforcer for Tony Soprano. Bobby Bacala played by Steve Schirripa is also a notable character playing a third-generation gangster and Tony Soprano's brother-in-law.

Having been greenlit in 1997, the series was broadcast on HBO from January 10, 1999, to June 10, 2007, spanning six seasons and 86 episodes. Broadcast syndication followed in the United States and internationally. The Sopranos was produced by HBO, Chase Films, and Brad Grey Television.

The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, located at 1008 Brown Street in Peekskill, New York, is a historic venue celebrated for its rich legacy and diverse programming. Originally opened in 1930 as a 1,500-seat movie palace, it has undergone several transformations, evolving from a premier cinema to a vibrant center for live performances and cultural events.

Talking Sopranos at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

Conversations with Sopranos Live is Coming to Peekskill NY. Don't Miss Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Vinny Pastore (Big Pussy) for this hilarious night of Comedy and Conversation. Also featuring Comedian Joey Kola on Saturday, April 5 at 8pm. Get tickets here.

