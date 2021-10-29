These days even the most popular and busiest establishments are finding themselves closing either permanently or temporarily, but it's not because of lack of business. It’s because of a lack of staff. I just heard that one of the best and most loved donut shops in Kingston is being forced to go on hiatus because they are short staffed. They have some of the best donuts in town, they have loyal and happy customers, yet they're being forced to close. That's a crazy sign of our times, isn't it?

Hole in the Wall by the Anchor at 746 Broadway will be taking a hiatus after this weekend because they don’t have enough staff to keep it going right now. It’s a shame because this is one of the most innovative and unique donut shops in the area, yet they have to close their doors. So, you’d be smart to get there this weekend and stock up on some delicious donuts while you can. You can also get Hole in the Wall’s very cool donut making kits this weekend.

It’s bad news, but it's not ALL bad news. Hopefully, this will be a temporary closure for Hole in the Wall by The Anchor, but in the meantime they are still available for catering and festivals, and they hope to be announcing some pop up markets in the near future. It was only a few months ago that we ran an article about the opening (see below). Wishing the best to the folks at Hole in the Wall, and keeping our fingers crossed that their doors will reopen in no time.

The New Donut Shop that Has Ulster County Residents Raving Some of the Incredible Donuts at Hole in the Wall by The Anchor

