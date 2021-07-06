Authentic Hot Soul Food Delivered to Your Poughkeepsie Doorstep

I’m sure there are several places in the Poughkeepsie area that serve soul food. But where they are, I’m not sure. Seems to be a well kept secret. So what does one do if one wants authentic soul food? If it was an issue in the past, it’s not anymore.

There is a brand new authentic soul food delivery business in Poughkeepsie. It’s called Sweet LouLou's Kitchen, and boy, does it ever look delicious. From what I can see on their Facebook page, Sweet LouLou's Kitchen is already famous for their Sticky Icky Wings and their own Sweet LouLou’s Sauce.

Sweet LouLou's Kitchen also offers fish, chicken, mac and cheese, collard greens, beef egg rolls (I’m intrigued by these), macaroni salad, rice and beans, cornbread and a whole lot more. But keep in mind, the menu is ever changing so you’ll want to check before you call in an order.

Sweet LouLou’s Kitchen is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon - 8PM, and they are a delivery only business for now. They deliver to Poughkeepsie, hot and fresh at your door. If you are outside of their delivery zone, the delivery team will gladly meet you in Poughkeepsie for a pick up.

People all over Poughkeepsie are raving about this awesome new business. I don’t know about you, but just writing this article has made me hungry for some Sweet LouLou’s. For more information, to check out a menu, and to look at some mouthwatering pictures, visit the Sweet LouLou's page. Congratulations on the new business, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing you soon!

