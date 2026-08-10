Hudson Valley Meteor Shower May be Best in Years; How to Watch

The Hudson Valley could be in for a spectacular show this week thanks to some perfect viewing conditions.

Every August, thousands of people across the Hudson Valley head outside after dark hoping to catch one of nature's best free shows. Some years they're rewarded with dozens of shooting stars. Other years, a bright moon or cloudy skies ruin the experience.

This year, though, things are lining up surprisingly well.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

The annual Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak late Tuesday night, August 11, into the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 12. If the forecast holds, Hudson Valley residents could be in for one of the best viewing opportunities we've had in years.

The Perseids are considered the most popular meteor shower of the year. Every August, Earth passes through a trail of dust and debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. As those tiny particles slam into our atmosphere at more than 130,000 miles per hour, they burn up, creating the bright streaks of light we know as shooting stars.

Unlike many recent Perseid peaks, the moon will be nearly absent from the sky this week. That's a huge advantage because moonlight is often the biggest obstacle to seeing the fainter meteors. With a dark sky, skywatchers in areas away from city lights could see dozens of meteors each hour, along with the occasional spectacular fireball.

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash a night sky filled with stars and shooting stars

Right now, the forecast for the Hudson Valley calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, followed by partly cloudy skies Tuesday night. While forecasts can certainly change, there are no signs of a widespread storm system moving through during the peak viewing hours. Temperatures are also expected to be much more comfortable than the recent stretch of hot, humid weather.

If you're planning to watch, your best bet is to head outside after midnight and look up until just before dawn. That's when the constellation Perseus climbs higher into the northeastern sky and the number of visible meteors increases. Despite the shower's name, you don't need to look directly at Perseus. Shooting stars can appear anywhere in the sky.

Of course, where you watch is just as important as when you watch. The darker the location, the better your chances. Residents in more rural parts of Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties will likely have a much better view than those surrounded by streetlights and neighborhood lighting in areas like Poughkeepsie, Kingston and Middletown.

If you decide to head out, bring a lawn chair or blanket, give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness and avoid looking at your phone. Even a quick glance at a bright screen can make it harder to spot the fainter meteors.

With dark skies, comfortable temperatures and what appears to be a chance for decent weather, this year's Perseid meteor shower is shaping up to be one of the best chances in years for Hudson Valley residents to catch one of summer's most impressive sights.