Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson

Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Dave Portnoy has become an internet celebrity. He's the founder of the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports.

Portnoy's now-famous "One Bite Reviews" started in Boston during a debate with a coworker. He agreed if you could only eat one food for the rest of your life pizza would be the best choice. He then started reviewing pizza, which became quite popular including his catchphrase "one bite. everyone knows the rules."

Looking through his archives, Portnoy has reviewed pizza in the Lower Hudson Valley, but never in the Mid-Hudson. Earlier this year WRRV pleaded with Portney to come review pizza in Dutchess County.

While we doubt he actually read the article, Portnoy finally did come rate pizza from the Mid-Hudson Region. What did he think?

Portnoy was recently in Dutchess County and stopped by Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck to review their "great pizza."

What brought Portnoy to Dutchess County? In his words, "apple picking season."

In early November, we reported Portnoy went apple picking at Greig Farm in Red Hook.

Portnoy was then in the mood for pizza. He says he googled "good pizza" and he learned Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck "had one of the biggest scores around"

Pizzeria Posto opened up in late November 2012. It's the brainchild of chef Patrick Amedeo. The eatery prides itself on creating unique wood-fired artisan pizza pies.

Employees predicted Portnoy would give their pizza a score of around 8.2.

Before taking a bite, Portnoy called Rhinebeck a "beautiful town" adding he was told Rhinebeck is "the new Hamptons."

"I don't know if I believe that quite yet, but the town is awesome. Walking the streets made me hate living in the city, Portnoy said.

Taking a glance at the pie, Portnoy called it "interesting."

As soon as he touched the pizza he said he "could tell" he was going to look it.

Then it was finally time to dig in.

Portnoy is known for his "one-bite" reviews. But he apparently loved the taste so much, he took a big second bite without saying a word.

And then a third bite.

It appeared Portnoy was ready to talk. Nope.

It was time for bites four, the crust, and five.

Then he finally spoke. "It's really, really good!"

Portnoy took another bite before debating the score. "Clearly in the eights," he said. "Not even a question. Their score of 8.2 is dead on."

He said he was thinking of going above 8.2, but then examined the pie and said it was "a little soupy."

After picking up a second slice and taking a bite, Portnoy was ready for his score.

"This is an 8.2," Portnoy scored. "They know their pizza so well. They knew the exact score. It's a legitimated 8.2. Great score!"

See the full review HERE.

