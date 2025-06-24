Popular Hudson Valley Brewery Set for Carnival Themed Anniversary Party

Games, beer and food will be a part of Aspire Brewing anniversary event.

Aspire Brewing is one of the newest breweries in the Hudson Valley that is quickly becoming a favorite among beer lovers in the area. Aspire Brewing in Middletown, NY, is a craft brewery known for its innovative and diverse range of beers.

Founded with a passion for quality brewing, it focuses on using fresh, local ingredients to create unique flavors. The brewery offers a cozy taproom atmosphere where visitors can sample their rotating selection of beers, including IPAs, stouts, and seasonal brews. Aspire Brewing often hosts events and live music, making it a popular spot for both locals and visitors looking to enjoy a relaxed craft beer experience.

The 30,000 sq. ft. brewery, restaurant, and entertainment facility features self-pour tap wall, Beer Hall featuring over 40 craft taps, full kitchen with elevated pub menu options, axe throwing, indoor cornhole, and state-of-the-art golf simulators. Aspire Brewing is the recent winner of the the 2025 Platinum Crushie for Best Taproom Experience in the U.S.

Aspire Brewing took to social media on Sunday to thank supporter for 2 years of loyalty to the popular business.

Two years ago, we opened our doors at Aspire Brewing in Middletown, NY, with a dream to create a space where community, craft beer, and fun come together. Today, as we celebrate our second anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey we've had—and it's all thanks to YOU, the amazing Aspiration Nation.

Aspire Brewing 2nd Anniversary Carnival

Aspire Brewing Presents 2nd Anniversary Carnival on Saturday, June 28 Noon-8pm with two new beer releases, plus a cotton candy seltzer made just for the carnival along with face painting, games, flash tattoos, sweet treats, carnival favorite foods and much more. It will be fun for the whole family. Aspire Brewing is located at 600 N Galleria Dr, in Middletown, NY.

