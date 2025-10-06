Pair of Suspects Arrested for Separate Gas Station Robberies in Orange County

Police from the Town of Newburgh Police Department recently announced the successful arrests of suspects following a pair of robberies that took place at separate gas stations in the Newburgh area. Both robberies took place at locations on major roadways in the area.

Gas Station Robberies in Newburgh

The first of the two separate robberies occurred back on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. According to the press release issued by the Town of Newburgh Police Department, it was approximately 8:50a.m when police responded to the Mobil gas station on 91 Rt 17K for the call of the robbery.

In the initial investigation, it was revealed that a suspect had entered the gas station, stole from it, and threatened an employee with a knife. What was stolen specifically was not stated. The suspect then left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Police officers conducted a search of the area, and a short time later tracked the suspect down on Rt 17K. That suspect was identified as 38-year, Reiny A. Tavares, of Brooklyn, NY. Tavares was placed under arrest and transported to the Town of Newburgh Police Station where he was processed.

Tavares was later arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and afterwards was remanded to to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 insurance company bond, or partially secured bond of $200,000. Tavares was officially charged with the following crimes of...

Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (Felony)

Menacing 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

Another 17K Gas Station Robbery

The second of these recent gas station robberies occurred roughly one week later after the first, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The Town of Newburgh also responded to this robbery and issued a second press release as well. Like the first, it was released to their Facebook page.

This robbery took place during the late afternoon and early evening hours, with police responding to the Sunoco 7-Eleven gas station on 78 Rt 17K at approximately 5p.m. According to the release, an initial investigation revealed that a suspect entered the establishment, displayed a weapon, stole cash from the register, and then fled the scene.

Unlike the first robbery, police did not immidiately locate the suspect. The following day with assistance from the City of Poughkeepsie Police, an arrest was made of the suspect, identified as 30-year old, Demetrius A. Kelly, from Poughkeepsie. It was the Poughkeepsie Police who had located and detained Kelly, who was then transported and processed to and by the Town of Newburgh Police.

Kelly was later arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded without bail to the Orange County Jail. Kelly was officially charged with the crimes of...

Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)

Menacing 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

The Town of Newburgh Police concluded each of the press releases, issuing thanks to the various law enforcement agencies who assisted in the investigations. That would include the New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff's, City of Poughkeepsie Police and the Orange County District Attorney's Office, among others.

