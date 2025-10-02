Arrest Made in Drug Task Force’s Apartment Complex Raid in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force is once again making headlines following another raid conducted in the city of Poughkeepsie. This time the Drug Task Force centered their efforts on a local apartment complex.

Corlies Manor Apartments Raid

This investigation started and operated similarly to many of the Drug Task Force's prior investigations. Task Force Agent's began their investigation by developing intelligence about a suspected fentanyl dealer operating in the area of Corlies Manor and Flannery Avenue.

During the investigation, undercover Agents made multiple purchases from their suspect identified as 22-year old, Justin Ellis. Those purchases were for both fentanyl and cocaine, and as a result of those purchases, Agents were able to obtain a search warrant.

With the search warrant obtained Drug Task Force Agents made their move and executed the warrant at a residence located in the Corlies Manor Apartments, with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) and the Poughkeepsie Police SWAT Team.

Upon executing warrant, law enforcement successfully arrested the 22-year old Ellis without incident, and also made multiple other discoveries. According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, drug packaging materials, U.S. currency, digital scales, and other items associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

In addition, a loaded 40 caliber handgun with a defaced serial number was also secured. The defacing of the serial number on the gun or any firearm is particularly alarming because it is through the serial number that law enforcement can trace firearms to particular crimes in an investigation. It is also a felony to remove serial numbers from a firearm.

Charges and Arraignment

Justin Ellis after his arrest was taken into police custody and processed. He was charged with the following crimes of...

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd Degree, a class C Violent Felony

Degree, a class C Violent Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd Degree, a class D Felony

Degree, a class D Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd Degree, a class B Felony

Degree, a class B Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a class C Felony

The press release also states that it's anticipated that Ellis will be facing multiple additional charges related to the sale of cocaine and fentanyl to Drug Task Force Agents.

Ellis would later be arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court, and afterward was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. The Drug Task Force as it has previously, urges anyone information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, to contact them at their confidential tip line, at 845-463-6040 or by emailing your tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com

