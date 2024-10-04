Officials say a man in New York was arrested after he was found to be driving way over the state's BAC limit. State Police report that they initially stopped the suspect's vehicle while t was traveling on one of the area's main routes late Monday morning.

Could New York State Lower Its Legal Drunk Driving Limit?

A number of lawmakers and citizens have pushed in recent times to lower New York's legal limit for intoxicated driving. One example was when advocates gathered in Albany in March 2024 to insist the state lower the limit to 0.05%.

Some of the bigger proponents include State Senator John Lui, as well as Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon. According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years. Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over Three And a Half Times BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Queensbury shortly after 10 AM September 30.

State Police say the driver was identified as a 48-year-old man from Lake George. The suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, and later recorded a 0.29% BAC, which is over three and a half times the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court in mid October, according to New York State Police.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.

