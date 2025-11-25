Suspect Arrested Following Violent Domestic Dispute at Ulster County Hotel

In the world of law enforcement, domestic disputes are some of the most dangerous and volatile situations that police officers respond to. No report is ever the same as the last, and various factors at play influence exactly how law enforcement operates and handles each case. One of these domestic situations unfolded recently in Ulster County, and was handled by members of the New York State Police.

Hotel Dispute in Lloyd

The recent dispute happened last week on November 17, 2025, and occurred at hotel location on route 9W, in the town of Lloyd, part of Ulster County. The report came in the later afternoon and State Police from the Highland barracks responded to the scene and then began investigation.

That investigation revealed that the dispute involved one adult male, and one adult female. The male was identified as 32-year old, Mark H. Cannon, of Highland, while the female victim was only identified as being 56-years old.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Cannon had engaged in a physical altercation with a 56-year-old female victim, and repeatedly struck her during the incident. The strikes reportedly caused "serious physical injury", but it was not stated what the injuries were specifically.

Cannon was arrested and taken into police custody, where he was later indicted by a Grand Jury in Ulster County. Cannon has been officially charged with the crimes of...

Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Class B Felony

Two counts of Assault in the 1st Degree, Class B Felony

Assault in the 2nd Degree, Class D Felony

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Afterward, Cannon was arraigned at Ulster County Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

Dangerous Domestic Incidents

There are a multitude of reasons as to why domestic disputes are considered to be as dangerous as they are for law enforcement responding to them. Each call and case is unpredictable in nature, emotions of the individuals involved are already at high point, and many domestic disputes result in violence, not only to the people involved but to responding officers as well.

According to statistics released by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) program, 43,649 officers were assaulted while performing their duties in 2021. Of those 43,649 assaulted officers, 35.2% (15,369) sustained injuries.

The data then shows that 28.6% or 12,463 of the reported assaults occurred while officers responded to disturbance calls. In general, assaults on law enforcement officers increased 11.2% from 2020 to 2021.

Previous Stories: Suspect in Custody for Fatal Stabbing in Westchester County

While numbers like this may be rather jarring, it only scratches the surface for the real dangers that police and law enforcement face when responding to incidents. Though this particular incident in Ulster County was not easy by any stretch of the imagination, it thankfully did end as horribly as it potentially could have.

