Police and Emergency Personnel Respond to “Health Crisis” Incident in Ulster County

Law enforcement in Ulster County was required this prior to the weekend at a residence located in Port Ewen, a hamlet of the Town of Esopus. The incident officers responded to involved an individual experiencing a mental health crisis event.

Mental Health Crisis in Port Ewen

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, January 9, 2026. At approximately 8:20a.m, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence located on Schryver Street, after a female had called 911. In the initial call, the unidentified 41-year old female claimed that another individual was threatening her.

That claim however was quickly disproven, and it was determined that the female was experiencing a mental health crisis. Upon the arrival of the first units to the scene, the female began making threats of self-harm, and refused to leave the residence.

Further assistance was called in and arrived in the form of the Ulster County Crisis Negotiation Team, as well as the Ulster County Emergency Response Team. With the added assistance on scene, active efforts and negotiations began with the female to exit the residence. Those first attempts proved unsuccessful.

The ordeal in total would continue for over two and a half hours, and during that time, Schryver Street as well as a portion of Broadway were closed off to traffic. Negotiators would continue working with and communicating with the female, and then at approximately 10:56a.m, the female willingly exited the residence.

Mental Health Crisis Aftermath

After successfully exiting the residence, the female was transported to the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. No injuries were reported in the handling of the situation to the female or any law enforcement and first responders, and no criminal charges have been filed.

The press release from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office concluded with thanks from the office to the public for their understanding, and patience, which aided in facilitating a safe resolution. In addition, the New York State Police, Ulster County Department of Emergency Services, Port Ewen Fire Department & Ladies Auxiliary, Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad, City of Kingston Fire Department, and Central Hudson, were all credited with assisting in handling the situation.

