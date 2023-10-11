Arnold Schwarzenegger Book Signing Sells Out and Fans Are Pissed
An upcoming appearance from the mega superstar at a popular tri-state area bookstore has fans angry.
He's an American treasure, a legend. Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian and American actor, businessman, filmmaker, former politician, and former professional bodybuilder best known for his roles in high-profile action movies. He served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011 and was among Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2004 and 2007.
The Terminator was recently booked for an upcoming book appearance at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ, but one problem. Many die-hard fans weren't aware of the booking and it's since sold out. Bookends reportedly did a Flash Sale this past Friday, Oct. 6 for the Arnold Schwarzenegger event today, Wed. Oct. 11 at 5:30 pm.
The book store, known for many high-profile celebrity book signings, took to their Facebook page Tuesday to announce that the event was Sold Out.
THE ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER EVENT IS
SOLD OUT. Tickets/books were only sold by
Bookends directly THROUGH OUR website and NOT
BY ANY OTHER ticketing service(s). BEWARE of any
other listings for tickets for the Bookends event. THEY
ARE NOT VALID.
There are NO MORE TICKETS.
ONLY those who have already purchased tickets on
Friday, Oct 6th DIRECTLY FROM BOOKENDS website
will be allowed entry.
- Bookends
Schwarzenegger is appearing at the book signing and photo-op event pushing his new book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life. Many fans took to the Bookends Bookstore posting on Facebook, visibly angry with the lack of advertising for the event. Nothing was reportedly advertised on the store's Facebook for the event, just the website, which left some people infuriated.
Of the over 100 comments on the thread, at least one person seemed to defend the bookstore, stating that the angry mob clearly wasn't aware of how a "flash sale" works.
