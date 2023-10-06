The horror classic is being shown as an exclusive one-week engagement at a popular area movie theater.

You talk about a classic horror film, The Shining is as good as it gets. The 1980 film produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and co-written with novelist Diane Johnson is based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name and stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers.

Jack Nicholson plays Jack Torrance, a writer and recovering alcoholic who accepts a new position as the off-season caretaker of the Overlook Hotel. Lloyd plays his young son Danny, who has psychic abilities ("the shining"), which he learns about from head chef Dick Hallorann (Crothers). Danny's imaginary friend Tony warns him the hotel is haunted before a winter storm leaves the family snowbound in the Colorado Rockies. Jack's sanity deteriorates under the influence of the hotel and its residents, and Danny and his mother Wendy (Duvall) face mortal danger.

What Hudson Valley Movie Theater is Showing The Shining For One Week?

A popular theater that bills themselves as Great Movies, Lower Prices is bringing The Shining back to the Hudson Valley for one week.

Roosevelt Cinemas in Hyde Park took to social media this week to announce that they will be bringing the classic back to the big screen for an exclusive one week engagement beginning on Friday, October 6th.

TIME TO BRING A CLASSIC BACK TO THE BIG SCREEN! In 1980, when three masters of their craft collaborated (Stephen King, Stanley Kubrick and Jack Nicholson) something special happened and one of the best ever thrillers packed movie theatres nationwide week after week. We're proud to bring back "THE SHINING" for an exclusive one week engagement beginning on Friday, October 6th. For show times AND to reserve your seats please visit our website at WWW.GREATMOVIESLOWERPRICES.COM. Come and enjoy!

-Roosevelt Cinemas

I'm definitely going to try and get out this week to Roosevelt Cinemas to check out a showing. The Shining for me is one of those films that I can always re-watch over and over again. Whenever it shows up on the television, I'm watching! No experience though like seeing this classic on the big screen. Get tickets and info here.