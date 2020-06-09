Armed Man Demanded Medication at Poughkeepsie Pharmacy: Police

Police are attempted to identify a man who entered a Poughkeepsie Pharmacy with a gun and demanded medication.

On June 5, at approximately 5:59 p.m. City 911 received a call reporting a gunpoint robbery at Smith Street Pharmacy 269 Mansion Street.

Arriving police officers were told by pharmacy staff that a man wearing all black clothes: sweat pants that had a capital G by the left pocket, black Air Jordan’s with white soles armed with a black and silver handgun entered the store, pointed the gun at them and demanded pain medication.

The pharmacy staff threw medication bottles at the man and he fled the store and entered a white Volkswagon four-door sedan with no license plates and fled south Smith Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect or vehicle involved is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at (845) 451-7577.

