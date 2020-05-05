Are Some Wendy’s Restaurants in New York Running Out of Beef?

With meat processing plants being hit hard with recent Coronavirus cases, could some fast-food restaurants start feeling the shortage? CNN reports that Wendy's has been hit hard in certain areas due to the factories closing. Yes, now it's time to get the "Where's the beef?" joke out of the way.

Experts say around 1 in 5 Wendy's in the country could run out of hamburgers and other meat-based menu items. Some of those Wendy's could be right here in New York state. Have you been to a Wendy's that was out of beef?

An analyst wrote that a lot of what will determine which Wendy's runs out of meat versus others is geographic location. In states such as New York, Ohio, and Michigan around 30% of Wendy's are out of fresh meat.

CNN says Wendy's is "more exposed" to the shortage because of its reliance on fresh beef.

