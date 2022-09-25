Is There a Reason Why This Hudson Valley Business is Closed on Mondays?

I had no idea that this was a thing!

Like most football fans I dedicate a few days a week to sitting in front of the TV watching football. I love that there are games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays, three of my favorite days of the week...LOL! I've always said to properly watch football games you need to have the right food, right?

If you watch football like I do you probably have a menu that you enjoy most weeks, wings, chips, cold drinks, you know all the good stuff! This year I decided to add a little pizza to the mix and do pizza for Monday night football, that was until I noticed that my favorite pizza place is closed on Mondays. Living in Poughkeepsie there is only one place I get pizza from. I have tried a few others but for me, there is no better pizza than Gino's on Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Monday Night Nightmare

With two Monday night games this week I had Monday night all planned out, golf during the day and football and pizza after. So I get home after losing a hundred golf balls and get ready for the games, I call Ginos to place my delivery order, and OMG!!! They are CLOSED! Now I understand that businesses need off time but WHY Monday?? Yes, I'm selfish...lol...but after sharing my frustration on Facebook, I was surprised to hear that there are a few businesses that close every Monday.

Are Most Pizza Places Closed on Monday?

I had a bunch of friends tell me that many Italian Restaurants close on Mondays because Monday is like their Saturday, with their weekends being Sunday and Mondays. I've never heard that before so in doing some looking around I found a website, Wesley Wine Tips that said, "Italian restaurants are closed on Mondays to save time and money since people are unlikely to visit. Italians love to go out over the weekend. They use Monday as a day of rest – both for the restaurant owners and their patrons." I had no idea that this was a thing, did you? Is your favorite pizza place closed on Mondays?

Do any other businesses have a work week as I mentioned above? Closed on Monday? If you know of one, call or text me through the Wolf Country App. (SIDE NOTE: I wound up going to the grocery store and buying a frozen pizza and hated every bite...LOL!)

