Hudson Valley Radio Listeners Can Get $500 in Gas This Week

With expenses on the rise, one Hudson Valley driver will get their gas taken care of this summer.

This Wednesday marked the end of April Fuels, the annual gas giveaway from 101.5 WPDH. The Boris & Robyn Show has been surprising listeners every Wednesday morning at different locations throughout the Hudson Valley, handing out free gas cards.

This week, one lucky radio listener will receive a $500 gas card to help keep their tank full all summer long. Whether it's a family road trip, a beach vacation or weekend getaways to the lake, you're going to need gas. The Boris & Robyn Show wants to help ease the burden and cover your fuel costs so you can enjoy time away with your family and friends.

$500 Gas Card This Wednesday in Poughkeepsie, New York

101.5 WPDH has been signing up listeners at each stop for the grand prize of $500 in free gas. On Wednesay, everyone will have one more chance to sign up as The Boris & Robyn Show broadcasts live from the Foam & Wash Shell Station on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie across from the Galleria.

Everyone who stops in starting at 6am will be able to enter for the grand prize. Foam & Wash will also be giving out scratch-off tickets with chances to win free car washes and other prizes.

At 9:45am, one listener will be drawn from all entries to receive the $500 gas card. You don't need to be present to win, so make plans to stop in on the way to work or whatever you're doing on Wednesday and sign up to win.

