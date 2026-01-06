Angelina Jolie Filming New Dark Thriller in Rhinebeck

Actress was reportedly filming scenes for movie Sunny this week in Rhinebeck, NY.

Angelina Jolie is an acclaimed American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian known for roles in films like Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft, and Maleficent, earning an Oscar and other major awards. Beyond acting, she's a dedicated activist and UN Special Envoy, focusing on refugee rights and women's issues, and is a mother of six children, with a personal life widely covered by media, also launching her fashion line, Atelier Jolie.

News of Angelina Jolie filming a new movie in the Hudson Valley area was originally reported back in December that Jolie will be starring in a dark-thriller called Sunny. Deadline went on to explain that the film will follow Jolie's character, a female gangster "who fights to protect her sons — and herself — from an abusive drug kingpin."

Angelina Jolie was filming scenes for her movie Sunny in the Rhinebeck, NY area in early January 2026, with a significant one-day shoot on January 5th, 2026, causing some street closures in the village as she played a mother protecting her sons from a drug kingpin. Production also took place in other Hudson Valley towns like Newburgh and Beacon, with Jolie starring in and producing the film directed by Eva Sørhaug.

Our Village Rhinebeck posted to social media about the filming which reportedly took place on Monday, Jan. 5 according to various sources including Rhinebeck Community Forum. Some movies filmed in Rhinebeck according to Our Village Rhinebeck include:

The Last Christmas Home (2018) – A Hallmark-style holiday movie shot in Rhinebeck (not Vermont as sometimes reported). Scenes include local streets and the Rhinebeck Hardware Company.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) – A comedy-drama about a New York City lawyer who visits her hippie mother’s upstate farm; listed with Rhinebeck as a filming location.

Get our free mobile app

Rare, Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Angelina Jolie Filming Salt in Albany Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM