No Dice! Andrew Dice Clay Poughkeepsie Shows Canceled

No Dice! Andrew Dice Clay's three show run at Laugh it Comedy Club has been canceled.

Comedy fans in Poughkeepsie were hit with the disappointing news last minute on Thursday afternoon that Andrew Dice Clay's "Club Dice" shows that were scheduled for Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23 were canceled. Not much is known publicly regarding reason for the cancelation but Dice took to social media on Thursday to make the announcement, stating that it wasn't his fault. See posting from official Andrew Dice Clay Facebook below.

Get our free mobile app

The comment field on the official Andrew Dice Clay Facebook post had many asking what the reason for the cancelation was, with some comments alluding to an alleged transportation misunderstanding.

attachment-Dice Facebook comment loading...

attachment-Dice Facebook comment2 loading...

Laugh It Up Comedy Club issued a statement via social media regarding the show cancelation citing "unforeseen circumstances" and stating that refunds would be issued.

The Dice Man came to prominence in the late 80s and in 1990 he would become the first comedian to sell out two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden. He also was the star of the great film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.

Andrew Dice Clay has appeared in several films and television shows including critically acclaimed supporting roles in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine in 2013 and Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born in 2018. He also starred in the great television series Dice which aired on Showtime for two seasons. Dice continues to appear in films as well as tour as a stand-up act.