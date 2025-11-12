Hudson Valley Pizza Lovers Have Strong Feelings About Anchovies

The Hudson Valley has its thoughts regarding pizza with anchovies.

Anchovies are small, common saltwater bait fish that are also used as human food. There are 144 species in 17 genera found in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. Anchovies are usually classified as oily fish. You either love anchovies, or you hate them, especially when it comes to as a pizza topping. There's actually a National Day devoted to avoiding anchovies on pizza.

National 'Pizza With the Works except Anchovies' Day

According to National Day Calendar, National Pizza With the Works except Anchovies Day is observed each year in November and anchovy lovers should move over on this day. All other pizza lovers get their due and can pile on the toppings on this annual holiday. Pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bacon, etc., just no fishy business on this day.

One should observe this day by topping off your pizza with all your favorite toppings (except anchovies). Personally, I can deal with anchovies. I have had pizza with anchovies and I don't think it's bad, I just don't find myself ordering pizza with anchovies ever.

Anchovies on pizza are a polarizing but beloved topping that adds a strong, salty, and savory umami flavor that can deepen the overall taste of a pizza. While some dislike them, fans appreciate how anchovies, when used correctly, enhance other ingredients rather than overpower them.

The Hudson Valley Hates Pizza with Anchovies

For the most part, when we asked the Hudson Valley their thoughts on anchovies on pizza, an overwhelming majority gave their disapproval. Although some folks said that they don't mind anchovies on pizza, many gave a resounding HELL NO! as a response. 90% of the Hudson Valley hates anchovies on pizza.

