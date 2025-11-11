Celebrate Pizza Day With All The Toppings Except Anchovies

Here's how to celebrate "National Pizza With the Works Except Anchovies Day".

Who doesn't love pizza? Afterall, Its one of America's all-time favorite foods. Whether it's thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite. And there are so many spots throughout the Hudson Valley area to get great pizza. Fun Fact: While pizza comes with many different toppings, pepperoni is the single most popular pizza.

According to National Day Calendar, National Pizza With the Works except Anchovies Day is observed on Nov. 12 and anchovy lovers should move over on this day. All other pizza lovers get their due and can pile on the toppings on this annual holiday. Pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bacon, etc., just no fishy business on this day.

Anchovies on pizza is a classic topping that often divides opinions. For those who enjoy it, anchovies bring a salty, umami-packed punch that complements the richness of cheese and the tang of tomato sauce. Here's some background on both anchovies and their use on pizza:

Anchovies:

What Are Anchovies? Anchovies are small, oily fish found in both saltwater and freshwater environments. They are typically preserved through salting and sometimes packed in oil, which intensifies their flavor. They have a strong, briny taste with a subtle fishiness, which can be polarizing for some people. Nutritional Benefits: High in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health.

Packed with protein, calcium, and vitamin D, especially when consumed with bones.

A rich source of minerals like iron and magnesium. Preservation and Preparation: Anchovies are often sold as fillets that are either salted, brined, or packed in oil.

The preservation process gives them their characteristic sharp, salty flavor, which is why they are used sparingly in dishes.

Anchovies on Pizza:

History of Anchovies on Pizza: Anchovies have been used as a pizza topping for a long time, especially in Mediterranean cuisine, where salty fish toppings are common.

The combination of anchovies with other ingredients like olives, capers, and cheese is a nod to the flavors of Southern Italy, especially in places like Naples, where the use of fish and salt is integral to their food culture. Flavor Profile: Anchovies contribute a robust, salty, and umami-rich flavor to the pizza. Their strong taste can stand up to bold toppings like garlic, onions, and spicy peppers.

They’re often paired with ingredients that balance or contrast their saltiness, like fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil. Controversy: Anchovies on pizza is a topping that tends to spark strong reactions. Some people love the combination, appreciating the salty complexity they bring. Others dislike it intensely, finding the flavor too overpowering or unpleasant.

Personally, I can deal with anchovies. I don't have an issue with them, but we'll avoid them today. One should observe this day topping off your pizza with all your favorite toppings (except anchovies). Use #PizzaWithTheWorksExceptAnchoviesDay to post on social media.

