Large Mudslide in Lower Hudson Valley Leads to Commuter Delays

if you feel like it's rained a lot over recent weekends, then you not alone. Meteorologists says it has in fact rained every Saturday now for seven consecutive weeks. However, Saturday's rains disrupted train service in parts of the Hudson Valley, when a mudslide spilled on to the tracks, according to CBS.

More Rain...

According to Extreme Weather, Poughkeepsie has seen approximately 38.8 inches of precipitation through October 2023.

The average for the year is around 47 inches, according to Best Places. So while it appears that it has rained way more than normal, records indicate we're only a little above average, given that we experienced a dryer Spring.

Large Mudslide in Westchester County Suspends Service

Ossining Recreation and Parks posted on Facebook that Hudson Line service was suspended Saturday between ‌Croton-Harmon‌ and ‌Tarrytown‌ because of a "significant mudslide" onto tracks due to the rain.

As of early Sunday afternoon, service on n Metro-North's Hudson Line between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown remained partially suspended because of a "major mudslide" in Westchester County, which "dumped soil, rocks and debris onto the tracks.", reports CBS.

Some commuters told CBS they were forced to take either aa cab or Uber after the disruption. The delays to Metro-North and Amtrak lead to many extra hours and inconveniences for weekend travelers, says CBS.

A statement on Amtrak's website said, "Due to a track outage issue, all Amtrak service operating between Albany, NY and New York has been cancelled for the remainder of the day on Sat. October 21." The suspended service ran through Sunday, according to Amtrak

According to officials, services could cause delays and impact commuters through Monday morning.

No one was hurt or trapped during the mudslide, according to reports.

Mudslide Causes

Mudslides are a form of mass wasting involving fast-moving flow of debris and dirt that has become liquified by the addition of water.

Heavy rainfall, snowmelt, or high levels of groundwater flowing through cracked bedrock may trigger a movement of soil or sediments in landslides that continue as mudflows.