Will New York State See Even More Rain This Week?

While most weekdays across the Hudson Valley and New York state have brought sunny and mild weather, the weekends have been a bit of a washout. In fact, it has rained just about every Saturday for the past six weeks, and this previous weekend was no exception.

How Much Rain Has the Area Had So Far?

It may feel to some that it has rained almost nonstop since early summer? According to NOAA records, posted at Extreme Weather Watch, the most precipitation that Poughkeepsie, NY has ever received in a single calendar year was 62.0 inches in 2011.

According to Extreme Weather, Poughkeepsie has seen approximately 38.5 inches of precipitation through October 2023.

The average for the year is around 47 inches, according to Best Places. So while it appears that it has rained way more than normal, records indicate we're only a little above average, given that we experienced a dryer spring.

More Rain For New York and the Hudson Valley This Week?

The Weather Channel says that the are should see a mixture of Sun and clouds early week, with highs around 60 and lows in the 40s. The warmest weather we'll experience will be Thursday, when highs climb to the upper 60s, under sunny skies.

But while Thursday should be beautiful, the chance for rain will be back as we enter next weekend, as if almost on cue. TWC says though that the chance for rain will return by late Friday, as clouds increase.

According to forecasts, we'll endure another yet rainy Saturday, as showers will persist through the day, with highs around 60 F. It is still too far off however to predict if we'll have just a little rain, or another torrential downpour.

The chance for rain will continue through Sunday morning, though we could see some Sun by later in the afternoon. Shouldn't you know it, but the weather will clear out just in time for next Monday, as we enter another work week.