American Legion Post 37 is This Month’s Vets Who Rock Recipient

A group of veterans dedicated to helping their community and each other is this month's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Lafayette Post 37 of the American Legion in Poughkeepsie, New York for all that they do for their fellow veterans.

We were lucky to get Commander Nate Grant, known to his friends as "Nate the Great," to sit still for a few moments and take time out of his tireless work at the American Legion to tell us a little about what he and his members do on a daily basis.

The Poughkeepsie chapter is responsible for many programs that directly impact our veterans. Commander Nate told us about the legion's food pantry. He explained that the volunteers at the Poughkeepsie post make sure that food is available to veterans in the City of Poughkeepsie every day.

Vice Commander Dave Gunn, who's been a member of Post 37 since 1972, recently assisted in retiring over 10,000 American flags. The flags from several local cemeteries were no longer suitable to fly, so they were respectfully burned and replaced with new flags for Memorial Day.

Jimmy Metrando, the Poughkeepsie American Legion's Service Officer, was volunteering at Castle Point when we interviewed Nate and Dave about their work, which shows just how busy the veterans at Post 37 are, making sure our veterans are being taken care of.

Another important tradition that the Poughkeepsie American Legion coordinates is the annual memorial ceremony at Soldiers' Fountain. This landmark on Market Street was erected in 1867 and continues to be a place to honor those who've served, thanks to the hard work of Post 37.

01.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present American Legion Post 37 in Poughkeepsie with $500 to help support their tireless volunteerism for our veterans. You can learn more about the work they do by connecting with their Facebook page.