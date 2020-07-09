Amazon Opening Delivery Station in Hudson Valley

Amazon announced plans to open a new station in the Hudson Valley that's expected to create hundreds of jobs and speed up local deliveries.

On Thursday, Amazon Logistics announced plans to open a new delivery station located in New Windsor on Hudson Valley Avenue.

The delivery station will power "Amazon’s last-mile capabilities" to speed up deliveries for customers in the Hudson Valley, officials say. The site is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

The station in New Windsor is expected to create hundreds of full time and part time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New York with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented workforce," Amazon Spokesperson Emily Hawkins said in a press release.

Delivery stations allow Amazon to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities, according to Amazon. Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the chance to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, and gives independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex, Amazon officials say.

In February, plans were announced for Amazon to build a massive warehouse, over one-million-square feet of space, in Montgomery, at the intersection of Routes 17K and 747, in the Town of Montgomery.

The delivery station and warehouse are 4.1 miles apart from each other, according to Google Maps.