We've done the work for you, and compiled a list of all the classic rock shows coming to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts this Summer.

We have a ton of great acts coming to our area this Summer, specifically Bethel Woods. To help you better plan your summer of rockin' out, here's the full list of classic rock shows coming to Bethel Woods.

Classic Rock at Bethel Woods Summer 2019:

Mountain Jam - June 13th-16th

Adam Sandler - June 23rd

- June 23rd A Royal Affair: YES, Asia, John Lodge (Moody Blues), Carl Palmer - June 27th

- June 27th Peter Frampton's Farewell Tour - June 30th

- June 30th Jackson Browne - July 6th

- July 6th Elvis Costello & The Imposters / Blondie - July 20th

- July 20th Heart - July 29th

- July 29th Joe Bonamassa - July 30th

- July 30th Alice Cooper - August 8th

- August 8th Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band - August 16th

- August 16th Santana with The Doobie Brothers - August 17th

- August 17th John Fogerty - August 18th

- August 18th Pat Benatar - August 25th

- August 25th Bush - August 30th

For more information and tickets visit Bethel Woods Center for the Art's website.

