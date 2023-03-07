All Aboard! Metro North Shares Exciting Job Opportunities

Ever think about driving a train? Here's your opportunity.

I used to have a roommate that was obsessed with trains. The guy collected model trains, would watch television specials about them, and attended the train shows regularly when they would come to the civic center in Poughkeepsie. This guy worked in maintenance, but I could see him working as a locomotive engineer with the love that he had for the railroad.

I've got family and friends that work for Metro North, and have always heard great things about working for the company, including the salary and the benefits for many different jobs that they offer. I've often thought about getting on board and giving it a go, but my love is with radio, and I don't think I could ever do anything else.

Metro-North is a suburban commuter rail service run by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and runs service between New York City and its northern suburbs in New York and Connecticut including Port Jervis, Spring Valley, Poughkeepsie, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mount Vernon, White Plains, South East and Wassaic in New York and Stanford, New Canaan, Danbury, Bridgeport, Waterbury and New Haven in Connecticut. Metro-North also provides local rail service within the NYC boroughs of Manhattan and the Bronx.

In 2021, the system had a ridership of 34,515,800 or about 191,200 per weekday as of the third quarter of 2022.

Get our free mobile app

MTA Metro-North Railroad Hiring Locomotive Engineers

Metro-North announced that they are hiring Locomotive Engineers to operate their trains and that they are offering competitive compensation and outstanding benefits. The job description can be viewed on the MTA website and it appears that the position pays up to $50 an hour ($104,000 annual salary). And that's before overtime opportunities! So if that sounds like something you'd be interested in, look into it!

Join the team that moves millions!

We're hiring Locomotive Engineers to operate our trains.

We offer competitive compensation and outstanding benefits

-MTA-Metro-North Railroad