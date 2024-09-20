Alert for Pet Owners and PTSD Sufferers in Dutchess This Weekend

Hudson Valley Pet owners, veterans and others who suffer from PTSD should be on alert this weekend.

A gathering in East Fishkill will likely draw in hundreds of happy residents on Saturday. However, those who may not be aware of the schedule of events could have an unpleasant or even serious reaction to the celebration.

Town of East Fishkill Community Day Planned

Community Day will be celebrated in East Fishkill on Saturday, September 21. A host of family-friendly events will take place at Hopewell Rec Park on Route 376 throughout the day. The East Fishkill Recreation Department has planned a car show with vendors, games, raffles and live music. The park will also have several food trucks on site with inflatables for children to bounce around in and other outdoor activities.

While all of these activities are expected to be fun for everyone, there will also be a fireworks show at sundown that could be disturbing for those who are unaware that it's happening.

Fireworks Alert for Pet Owners, Veterans and PTSD Sufferers

Unexpected loud explosions can be a living nightmare for not only pet owners but some veterans and others who are living with PTSD. People affected by fireworks prepare themselves for days like the Fourth of July. However, when the loud booms explode at other times of the year without warning it can cause serious problems. The Marine Corps warns that sudden, loud fireworks routinely trigger flashbacks and strong reactions from those who served in the military.

The Town of East Fishkill has done a great job of promoting its community day, but because the event is happening in the middle of September, there could still be many people who aren't expecting a loud fireworks show on Saturday night.

If you know of a veteran or pet owner living in the Hopewell Junction area, you may want to make sure they're aware of the fireworks show planned for Saturday night. That way, they can properly prepare themselves (or their furry friends) and avoid any unnecessary stress.

