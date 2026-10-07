Poughkeepsie ALDI Announces Opening Date, Golden Ticket Giveaway

Poughkeepsie’s first ALDI has announced when shoppers can finally get inside and grab a golden ticket that will give you a big reason to line up early.

Back in February, we reported that the popular grocery chain was planning a location at the Mid Hudson Center on Route 9, across from Marist University. Now, ALDI has confirmed that the new store at 3456 North Road will open its doors to customers later this month.

The project called for converting approximately 20,000 square feet of Ocean State Job Lot’s footprint into the supermarket. The shopping center is also home to businesses including Home Depot, McDonald’s and Applebee’s.

For local ALDI fans who have been traveling to Wappingers Falls or other Hudson Valley locations, the wait is almost over.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

Poughkeepsie ALDI Opening Date Confirmed

Shoppers can get a sneak peek of the new grocery store starting Wednesday, October 21. According to ALDI, customers will be able to fully shop the store that day, so it's really more of a soft-opening than just a preview.

The grand opening celebration follows on Thursday, October 22, and that’s when getting there early could pay off.

Matthew Lloyd, Getty Images Matthew Lloyd, Getty Images

ALDI says the first 200 customers will receive a Golden Ticket worth up to $100. Employees will hand out laminated numbered cards that eligible participants can exchange for randomly assigned ALDI gift cards.

The prizes range from $5 to $100, with a total of $3,000 in gift cards available. No purchase is necessary. Participants must be at least 18 and live within 50 miles of the store, with one prize allowed per household.

The first 200 customers on October 22 will also receive an eco-friendly bag filled with ALDI products. The free shopping totes will be available while supplies last.

ALDI’s announcement does not yet list an opening time. So if you’re hoping to get there early and grab a Golden Ticket, keep an eye on the store’s website before heading over.