Breeze Adds Two Destinations From Stewart, Teases $59 Flights

Hudson Valley travelers will soon have two more vacation destinations to travel to from Stewart Airport, and one could cost less than dinner at a local restaurant.

For anyone who would rather start a vacation at Stewart than make the trek to one of the larger airports, there’s some great news out of Newburgh.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

Breeze Airways announced on October 13 that it’s adding service from Newburgh to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Both options launch May 28, 2027, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Breeze’s new Myrtle Beach service will fly nonstop on Mondays and Fridays. According to the airline’s announcement published by Airport Improvement, introductory fares start at $59 one way.

The special price applies to the Myrtle Beach route, with availability and travel restrictions determining which flights qualify. Travelers should also check baggage and other optional charges when comparing the total cost.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The Fort Lauderdale option will operate on Mondays and Fridays, too, but it includes a stop in Myrtle Beach. It’s part of Breeze’s “BreezeThru” service, which means passengers stay on the same plane instead of changing aircraft. The new service is already available for booking.

Myrtle Beach is already served by Allegiant, so this addition gives Hudson Valley vacationers another airline to compare when planning a trip to the South Carolina beach destination.

The two Breeze additions are part of a larger expansion announced by the airline, which includes 22 new routes across its network. Reservations for the new flights are available through Breeze Airways.