Al Roker Shouts Out Two Hudson Valley Businesses

It's always cool to see celebrities celebrate the Hudson Valley.

Recently with all the filming of television and movie projects, we've seen more and more celebs in the area enjoying some of our favorite local hot spots. Last week, Today Show co-host and meteorologist Al Roker gave a huge shout-out to the Hudson Valley.

Not only that, but he put the spotlight on a country band from the Hudson Valley too.

Back during the beginning of the pandemic, we learned that Roker was staying put at his upper Hudson Valley home in the Columbia County area. So it makes sense that he would shout out a local Columbia County business. On social media, Roker shared his son Nick's breakfast from Raven and Boar Farm in Chatham. Al wrote on Facebook:

Cool, right? Even cooler is if you click the link that Al shared it will take you to a Facebook page. That page belongs to the country band, Hudson Valley.

It looks like Al made a common mistake on social media, and tagged the wrong page. But we have to admit, it's a pretty great platform for Hudson Valley the band.

If you didn't know, Hudson Valley is a band from (wait for it...) the Hudson Valley. Lead by Sarah Owens, the Hudson Valley has been making a name for themselves down in Nashville. They're currently a staple at Blake Shelton's Ole Red Broadway in Downtown Nashville and they have an album available for streaming and download.

Hudson Valley will be performing at the Grand Old Opry's Birthday Bash on October 2nd.

