Every town has one, the store that just seems to have been there forever. Kon TIki in New Paltz is one of those places. I always called it the "Spencer Gifts" of New Paltz. It's not trendy, It's not even full of things you necessarily need but it is full of fun. It's the store that people who visit New Paltz feel like they have to shop at in order to feel like their trip was complete.

Eclectic and hodge podged together Kon Tiki is the kind of place you wander into out of curiosity and end up buying something because there is just so much stuff you enviably buy something because you find something you want. That said there are items that regular customers can only find at Kon Tiki that's why for them it is sad to see today that the experience maybe coming to a close.

Kon Tiki shared on their Facebook page today (Sept 30, 2021) that they will be closing as early as tomorrow if they can raise funds to stay open. They have set up a Go Fund Me page for support. According to the post this has to do with the current partnership parting ways.

Kon Tiki via Google

I seem to recall that Kon Tiki closed a few years back and at that time I was under the impression they were gone for good but eventually they re-opened. The news today seems to indicated that if the funds can't be raised quickly they will be closing their doors again, this time it seems for good.

You can read more and see customer reactions by following the Kon Tiki Facebook Page.

