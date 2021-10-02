Dutchess County COVID Vaccine Clinics – Where You Can Get Your Shot In Poughkeepsie

If you've been wanting to get your vaccine and wondering where you can go that has plenty of options, well there are a number of upcoming opportunities, including this Saturday, October 2nd from 9am until 12pm at the former JCPenney site in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health and volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County will be running a COVID-10 vaccine clinic on the following dates:

Saturday October 2nd 9am-12pm

Thursday October 7th 4-7pm

Saturday October 16th 9am-12pm

Thursday October 21st 4-7pm

Saturday October 30th 9am-12pm

This is a walk-in setup, offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to all those interested. Note that ONLY the Pfizer vaccine will be available to those ages 12 to 18.

Those interested are able to get their first, or second dose, and booster shots for those who qualify for such. Residents looking to get a second dose or booster are required to bring their CDC vaccine card on site. More information about Dutchess County vaccine sites and updated COVID related information for the community can be found here

In a statement this week, the CDC announced that health officials are extremely worried about COVID transmission in many New York counties , the Hudson Valley included. The following areas were included on the the 'high' COVID transmission list:

-Albany County

-Columbia County

-Dutchess County

-Greene County

-Orange County

-Putnam County

-Rensselear County

-Rockland County

-Sullivan County

-Ulster County

The CDC has issued a reminder that they believe that people should wear masks indoors in areas where COVID transmission is high or substantial.

